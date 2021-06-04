Ecofest to make long-awaited return

Boyne Smelters whale and Curtis the Turtle with Samantha Walsh at Ecofest 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Central Queensland’s largest environmental event is back in 2021 and on this Sunday at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Ecofest aims to educate residents to better understand their impact on the environment and to empower them into making changes towards a sustainable life.

Traditionally held on the first Sunday in June to coincide with World Environment Day, this year’s event will be on Sunday, June 6 from 10am-3pm.

Councillor Desley O’Grady said Ecofest was a perfect event for anyone to attend, as it incorporated both fun and educational elements.

“Attendees will be able to enjoy a fun day out with kids activities, educational workshops from leaders in gardening and sustainability as well as eco-market stalls, a plant sale, food vans, live music and even an appearance by the Plastic Free Mermaid, Kate Nelson,” Mrs O’Grady said.

“This year’s theme – Ecosystem Restoration – is particularly relevant for the Gladstone Region which is fortunate to be home to a vast array of ecosystems from the Southern Great Barrier Reef, rainforests, wetlands, coastlines and more.

“Despite Gladstone being widely known as an industrial town, our region as a whole is brimming with a diverse and important range of natural environments that we must ensure remain intact for generations to come.”

Gates open from 10am and shuttle buses will operate throughout the day to assist with parking limitations at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Meteors Football Club opposite the gardens will not have parking available.

Please visit HERE to view the shuttle bus timetable and list of activities on offer at Ecofest 2021.

