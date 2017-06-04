Ecofest inspires vital changes through rubbish art

GREAT WORK: The Creative Recycling Centre members Lisa Smith, Julie Miers, Tracey Smith (president) and Theresa Wilkie at Ecofest at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens yesterday. More photos, pags 22-23.

RAISING awareness of the the impacts of pollution through creating art with rubbish was one of the tactics used at this year's Ecofest.

Creative Recycling Centre (CCR) president Tracey Smith said they wanted to inspire change in the community, giving them the chance to get creative.

"We're about inspiring behaviour change within the environment,” Ms Smith said.

"This year's theme was a perfect opportunity to do something in a creative way to get people thinking in a new way.”

A plus-sized octopus was on display for people to stuff with rubbish the CCR members and volunteers had found along the shores of the region.

With more than eight buckets of rubbish found along the beaches in the last three months, CCR member Julie Miers said creating art with the rubbish was a by-product.

"I love teaching children to be kind to the environment, saving it for the kids' futures,” Ms Miers said.

With everything from puppet shows, rides, food stalls, live entertainment, crocodile hunters, snakes, spiders, joeys, plant stalls, guest speakers including Tim Harvey and SBS presenter Matthew Evans and everything in between, the festival had something for everyone.