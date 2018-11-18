Menu
BRONZE AWARD: The Lady Elliot Island Resort won the Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism.
News

Eco Resort scores Steve Irwin Award

Glen Porteous
by
18th Nov 2018 4:10 PM
THE Southern Great Barrier Reef tourist operators received 10 accolades at this year's Queensland Tourism Awards.

The operators demonstrated Queensland holds an enormous appeal to visitors and the state's $25billion tourism industry.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef region incorporating Gladstone, Bundaberg and Rockhampton collected four gold, three silver and three bronze awards.

A total of 87 awards, including 26 gold, silver and bronze, seven highly recommended and two individuals awards across 28 categories were handed on the night.

QTIC CEO Daniel Gschwind said the 34th Queensland Tourism awards had attracted a good calibre of tourism operators across all categories.

"This year's entrants across 28 businesses... reflect the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping Queensland's tourism industry," MrGschwind said.

"Queensland's tourism industry continues to demonstrate just how invaluable its contribution is to the state's economy.

"Tourism contributes $25billion, or 7.8 per cent, of the state's gross product and employs 217,000 people."

International visitor numbers to Queensland have seen record growth in the 12 months to June 2018 and is increasing by 5.5 per cent.

The 2.7 million international visitors generated $5.7billion in overnight expenditure.

The Queensland Tourism Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts who volunteer to assess written submissions and travel throughout Queensland to evaluate the nominated businesses.

The gold award winners gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards to be hosted in Tasmania on March 1, 2019.

For more information about the awards night go to www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au.

