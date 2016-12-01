Eco resort awarded for conservation, sustainability

RECOGNITION: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has been awarded two new accolades.

LADY Elliot Island Eco Resort has taken home two awards in one week.

The resort won the Commitment to Conservation award at the 2016 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, held in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner celebrates the life and legacy of the original Wildlife Warrior.

"Steve had a vision for conservation where people and wildlife could live harmoniously alongside one another and we are honoured to receive this prestigious award,” a Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort spokeswoman said.

RECOGNITION: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort general manager Peter Gash (right) receives the Commitment to Conservation award. Australia Zoo

"To top the night off, managing director Peter Gash won the top raffle prize, a brand new Sci-Fleet Toyota RAV4.

"Peter kindly donated the RAV4 back to the Wildlife Warriors Foundation in support of the wonderful work they do to include and involve other caring people, to support the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife - from the individual animal to an entire species.”

Peter Gash also received highly commended in the Minister's Award for Leadership in Sustainability, at the 2016 Premier's Awards for Sustainability.

The Premier's Sustainability Awards recognise the achievements of Queensland communities, schools, individuals, businesses and industries in adopting sustainable business practices.

The awards attracted close to 150 nominations across ten categories, proving the state's enthusiasm for innovation, efficiency and sustainability is still running strong.