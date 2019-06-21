Eco-friendly water plant officially launched at Lake Awoonga

ROYAL TREATMENT: True Water Australia CEO Jim Mahoney, Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow, Kubota general manager overseas sales department Wataru Yokoyama and True Water manager and services group Daniel Mahoney unveiled the $1.1-million new wastewater treatment system at Lake Awoonga.

ROYAL TREATMENT: True Water Australia CEO Jim Mahoney, Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow, Kubota general manager overseas sales department Wataru Yokoyama and True Water manager and services group Daniel Mahoney unveiled the $1.1-million new wastewater treatment system at Lake Awoonga. Glen Porteous

GLADSTONE Area Water Board officially launched its new $1.1 million new wastewater treatment system that will service existing infrastructure at Lake Awoonga.

The underground sewage treatment has come together with the collaboration of GAWB, True Water Australia and Kubota.

GAWB chief executive Darren Barlow said the new wastewater system was environmentally friendly and helped to maintain efficiency.

"The microbes to break the effluent down are genetically engineered and because it's underground there is no noise pollution and minimises the environmental footprint from it,” Mr Barlow said.

"The partnership of True Water Australia as the Australian distributor for Kubota and combined with their team's knowledge and expertise in delivering sustainable and effective installations meant they were the right fit for our project.”

The sewage treatment system can process 40,000 litres of water per day and has a 50-year life span.

After the water has been processed it is then pumped underground to a nearby field onto grass specially planted for that type for water.

True Water Australia Managing Director Jim Mahoney said the success of the wastewater treatment system between the three stakeholders was a credit to their professionalism and technology utilised for it.

"The technology used for this by Kubota has been heavily refined and biologically engineered to break down the sewage and clean the water,” Mr Mahoney said.

"As you can see there are no pumps or electrical outlets because its all operated on air and this helps to reduce noise and running costs.”