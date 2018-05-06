EBIT youths hooked on volunteering

The army of young volunteers in pink shirts have been hard to miss this weekend at the HookUp.

Over 75 students from the EQIP Business, Industry and Tourism Skills Centre (Ebits) are working with the HookUp committee to help the event go off without a hitch.

Teacher, Tonita Williams said that students are given worthwhile projects to work on at the Smelter as part of the course.

"They update the smelters' contact lists, create flyers and brochures and have even produced a training video for the defibrillator," she said.

Ms Williams said the HookUp was a neat fit for the trainees and they were particularly keen to showcase their skills.

"Among the courses they're enrolled are tourism, hospitality and business certificates," she said.

"The students will be producing flyers, conducting surveys, helping the committee backstage, washing the boats and generally doing whatever needs doing."

"They're so enthusiastic, most of them will put in six hours each day, with many happily staying for a few more hours in their spare time over the weekend," she said.

Organiser Jenny McGuire has been delighted with their assistance.

"They're so keen to chip in and learn from us, they're really amazing," she said.

"I have no doubt that many of them will continue to volunteer at the HookUp."

HOOKED ON VOLUNTEERING: These young people are among 75 youth who volunteered to work at HookUp 2018 Mike Richards

Celebrity chef, Andrew Phipps was also singing their praises.

"I was so impressed at the group meetings watching them offering up suggestions and ideas to the committee," he said.

Ms Williams said the EBITS course has been running for nearly 10 years and is open to all schools in the Gladstone region.

"They're used to tackling big and time consuming jobs in real work situations and have certainly shown people here what they are capable of," she said.

Ms McGuire added that they young trainees have been a breath of fresh air.

We're definitely looking at future members of the HookUp organising committee in years to come.

Ebit's classrooms are located on-site at Boyne Smelter Limited and provides an alternative education pathway for Year 10, 11 and 12 students in Gladstone who want to gain experience in an authentic business environment.