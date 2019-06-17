Menu
EVERYONE ON BOARD: Schnitz Gladstone team leader Alison Harris will be part of her store's Relay for Life team.
Eatery staff members inspired to run relay for cancer

Mark Zita
17th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
FOR Kristal Laugesen, seeing the experiences of friends and family going through cancer has always made Relay for Life a cause close to her heart.

The Schnitz Gladstone store manager is rallying up her co-workers to run at next month's event.

Ms Laugesen honoured a family friend who succumbed to breast cancer last year.

"It took over and she unfortunately passed away,” she said.

"That was really hard, considering she'd been through cancer multiple times and she had high hopes she would beat it.”

She is currently working on getting all her staff on board - with the group responding positively to her cause.

"I had a couple of people jump in straight away (to volunteer),” Ms Laugesen said.

"They were excited to get into the event as they know it's a great cancer awareness. (It's also) a great night where the community comes together to support all these people.”

While this is not Ms Laugesen's first Relay for Life, it is the first time she'll be participating with a group.

"It was good fun and seeing different people come together for the event,” she said.

Staff members will tag-team between shifts at the store and running the relay.

Customers wishing to contribute can purchase Schnitz vouchers where proceeds will go to the event.

