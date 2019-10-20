US Army reveals how to fall asleep in 2 minutes

Oh sleep.

It seems as though you're the biggest troublemaker of the moment. We all know we need you for at least eight hours each night, but we also know too much of it can negatively impact our health.

There are those who can doze off as soon as their head hits the pillow, while others will lie in bed for hours tossing and turning until the early hours of the morning.

But never fear if you're the latter because, firstly, we feel your pain and, secondly, the United States Army has revealed the ultimate trick it use to help military personnel get to sleep in two minutes.

Published in Lloyd Bud Winter's Relax and Win: Championship Performance, the trick has a guaranteed success rate of 96 per cent - so yes, basically foolproof.

To nail the trick, you first need to relax your mind and body and follow these four steps:

1. Relax the muscles in your face, including the jaw, tongue and those around the eyes

2. Let your shoulders drop and relax both sides of the upper and lower arms

3. Breathe out, keeping the chest relaxed

4. Relax both the upper and lower parts of your legs

Once completed, you need to visualise one of two scenarios:

1. Lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing except blue skies around you

2. Being wrapped in a black velvet hammock in a dark room

The last step involves you actually speaking (weird, but it's all part of the process):

Slowly repeat the words "don't think" for about 10 seconds.

- Juna Xu is a writer and digital producer at body+soul.

- This article originally appeared on body+soul.com.au. For more tips on sleep, head to body+soul.