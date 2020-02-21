Menu
A family man from Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs has been charged in relation to the alleged importation of 130kg of ice hidden in a piece of machinery.
Dad charged over $97m ice bust

by Gary Hamilton-Irvine and Jake McCallum
21st Feb 2020 7:28 PM
An eastern suburbs dad has been arrested in relation to a 130kg ice bust with an estimated street value of nearly $100 million.

Rose Bay's Ahmed Sadi, 46, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a large drug bust.

Police uncovered the 130kg haul of methylamphetamine inside a one-tonne piece of machinery in December which had allegedly been sent as air cargo from Central America.

Police seized the consignment at a Sydney freight depot before conducting a controlled delivery.

Rose Bay father Ahmed Sadi was arrested on Thursday. Picture: Facebook
Police have now charged three men in relation to the bust.

Ahmed Jarkas, 26, was arrested last month in Yagoona and charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity).

On Thursday, Sadi was arrested in Rose Bay and a 36-year-old man was arrested in Sylvania.

Police will allege in court that Sadi facilitated the delivery of the consignment to a business in Alexandria.

Sadi has been charged with take part large commercial prohibited drug supply and participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity.

Ahmed Sadi during his arrest. Picture: Facebook
His matter was briefly mentioned in Waverley Local Court on Friday where his defence asked for his matter to be adjourned until Monday for a bail application.

Magistrate Allison Hawkins adjourned the matter until then.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Sylvania and has been charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity.

He is currently on bail and is due to front court on March 12.

Police arresting Sadi. Picture: NSW Police
Early last year, Strike Force Redgurnard was established to investigate the importation and supply of illicit drugs into NSW.

Acting on a tip from NSW Police, Australian Border Force officers targeted an air cargo consignment which had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from Central America in December 2019.

The consignment, which was declared to contain a large machinery item, was examined by ABF officers who noted inconsistencies.

During a deconstruction and search, it was found to contain 130kg of a white crystalline substance concealed within the item.

Ahmed Sadi will be back in court on Monday. Picture: Facebook
The substance was tested and returned a positive result for meth with an estimated street value of $97.5 million.

Strike Force Redgurnard investigators seized the consignment and conducted a controlled delivery.

Investigations under Strike Force Redgurnard are continuing.

Jarkas, who was arrested last month, remains in custody and will have his matter mentioned again in court in April.

