Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause.
EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause. Contributed
News

EASTER TRAGEDY: Two-storey home gutted by flames overnight

Jordan Philp
by
21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROMA street was illuminated by a tragic housefire on the eve of Easter with firefighters working into the early hours of the morning to contain the blaze.

The first Triple Zero call came through Saturday 11.40pm, with reports a two-storey timber home on Highview Close was fully engulfed at the time.

EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause.
EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene within minutes to find the home completely alight. 

"(the fire crew) extinguished the fire, brought it under control and dampened hotspots," A QFES spokesman said. 

The initial cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, with a fire investigator to arrive at the property later today. 

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman told the Chronicle two occupants at the home were able to leave easily without any injury.

"Police have deemed this fire non-suspicious," she said. 

A witness said the flames from the large inferno towered above the surrounding houses. 

More to come. 

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

emergency fire housefire maranoa roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific

    UPDATE: Man suffers critical injuries in quad bike incident

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man suffers critical injuries in quad bike incident

    News A middle aged man was airlifted following the incident.

    GALLERY: Early risers hit pavement for annual fun run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Early risers hit pavement for annual fun run

    News Hundreds hit the course for the Harbour Festival fun run.