Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storms and showers for Central Queensland over Easter.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storms and showers for Central Queensland over Easter.
Weather

Easter storms expected across CQ region

Kristen Booth
2nd Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queenslanders could be in for a slightly wet Easter weekend with showers and storms expected across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vikash Prasad said a weather system was developing over the Central Coast which would bring wet weather over the weekend.

“We’ll see increasing moisture with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms developing from [Saturday] over the Central Highlands and coastal regions as well,” he said.

“[Friday] afternoon we’re not looking at a great deal of activity but there’s increased shower activity on the coast and this will continue to build tomorrow and Sunday.”

Mr Prasad said rainfall and wind would be mostly confined to the Capricornia district, however Saturday afternoon showers and storms would extend inland to parts of the Central Highlands.

The trough is expected to deepen off the coast on Sunday, bringing strong on-shore winds and some rainfall.

“It’s going to slide to the south east on Monday. It will still be around the Capricorn and Wide Bay districts with weather clearing across the region on Tuesday,” Mr Prasad said.

Despite the possible rain, locals and visitors can expect pleasant temperatures on the weekend, with a top of 27 degrees celsius in Rockhampton and Gladstone on Saturday and a top of 30 degrees in Emerald, dropping to 27 on Sunday.

bom bureau of meteorology capricornia central highlands region central highlands regionwide bay weather forecast
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGALIST: What’s open over the Easter long weekend

        Premium Content MEGALIST: What’s open over the Easter long weekend

        News We’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

        Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        Premium Content Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        News “The safest course of action is to STAY, CALL, WAIT.”

        REVEALED: CQ COVID testing numbers since Gladstone scare

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ COVID testing numbers since Gladstone scare

        News Currently 56 people across Central Queensland have been served active quarantine...

        All Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Village events delayed

        Premium Content All Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Village events delayed

        Council News Huge blow for region as events put on ice