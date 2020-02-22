Easter in Gladstone to be bigger and better than ever

Matthew Turick, Cr Desley O'Grady, Megan Whittingham and Grant Cooper showcase the B2G Yacht Race trophy and local seafood ahead of Easter festivities.

Matthew Turick, Cr Desley O'Grady, Megan Whittingham and Grant Cooper showcase the B2G Yacht Race trophy and local seafood ahead of Easter festivities.

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to holiday at home this Easter, with a plethora of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Gladstone Region councillor Desley O’Grady said the festivities included the 58th Harbour Festival, the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, the B2G Village and seafood festival.

“It’ll be a fantastic time for our community, bringing everyone together,” Cr O’Grady said.

Each year, thousands of people flock to Gladstone for the festivities, which will be bigger and better.

Cr O’Grady said the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race would see Envy Scooters coming back to defend her title.

Race commentator Grant Cooper said this year’s race would be hotly contested, and would mark a special milestone for Gladstone’s Wistari.

The yacht will compete in its 51st B2G, equalling the record for most B2G race appearances.