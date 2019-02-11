Menu
Eastender and Craig Newitt win the Hobart Cup.
Horses

Eastender earns crack at Ramsden

by LEO SCHLINK
11th Feb 2019 10:28 AM

Tasmanian stayer Eastender is likely to be given a shot at the $400,000 Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington in May after his stunning victory in Sunday's Hobart Cup.

Ridden superbly by Craig Newitt, Eastender cut the ­corner after racing in last place to snatch the lead and held off the Patrick Payne-trained Lamborghini and another local, Appmat, in the Group 3 feature over 2400m.

Raced by Star Thoroughbred's Denise Martin, Eastender is trained by Barry Campbell.

The upgraded Ramsden Stakes now carries ballot-free entry to the Melbourne Cup after the race conditions were changed.

The race has been shortened from 3200m to 2800m and restricted to three, four and five-year-olds.

Eastender, who has won his past three starts, is five.

Golden Authority, trained at Stawell by Dane Smith, won yesterday's 2000m Colac Gold Cup after a masterly ride from Fred Kersley.

Originally owned by Gerry Ryan and trained by Matt ­Cumani, Golden Authority ($9.50) downed Fontein Lad ($9) and Zebrinz ($3.60).

