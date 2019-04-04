East Shores transformation starting soon

NEXT STAGE: View from Spinnaker Park looking towards East Shores in March 2019.

NEXT STAGE: View from Spinnaker Park looking towards East Shores in March 2019. Matt Harris

EAST Shores will look remarkably different this time next year with further construction at the precinct to soon.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said he was excited to announce the East Shores Stage 1B project was off and running.

The community can now see progress with upgraded access via Flinders Pde and new carparks already well underway.

"The East Shores Stage 1B project included a number of components, including the parklands, cruise terminal, and marine facilities, all of which went out to tender earlier this year," Mr Walker said.

"We are currently working with a preferred contractor to finalise details for the new parklands and cruise terminal and anticipate 11 local sub-contracting companies to be involved with the project.

"A priority within GPC's Procurement Plan is to support local business where possible and I'm pleased to say that we expect a majority of sub-contractors to be local."

PLANS: The East Shores Stage 1B cafe concept drawing. Stage 1B construction is expected to start in May and planned to be opened to the public prior to Easter next year. Gladstone Ports Corporation

GPC chairman Peter Corones said the precinct would offer world-class facilities not only for visitors but for the whole community.

Road closures along Flinders Pde started earlier this year, signalling the start of preparatory works for the project.

Stage 1B construction is expected to start in May and is planned to be opened to the public prior to Easter next year.

Tenders for the cafe at East Shores 1B will open in the coming months via the QTenders website.

Mr Walker said people can view the images via the GPC website and new signage at the entrance to the area.