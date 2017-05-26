East Shores precinct takes centre stage

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Gladstone's East Shores precinct is a vibrant hub of activity.

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has been anything but complacent since it took home the National Parks and Leisure Australia Award last year.

Since its rapid rise to fame, GPC's parklands have featured on the cover of Parks and Leisure Australia magazine and are headed to showcase Gladstone's East Shores precinct at the upcoming PLA Queensland conference in Mackay.

GPC Parks and Recreation Superintendent Graham Gambie, who accepted last year's award on behalf of the corporation, said he was honoured to discuss the growing success of the parklands at next week's conference.

"This is an opportunity to share the story of the parklands with the rest of Queensland,” Mr Gambie said.

Boasting Gladstone's harbour and proud maritime history, he said the precinct was "a highlight for Gladstone”.

Mr Gambie said the conference was an opportunity to present the area's journey from concept to maintenance and sustainability.

As funding for Stage 1B of the East Shores Precinct was announced earlier this year, new concepts for the space are currently in the works.

The conference will be held May 30-June 1.