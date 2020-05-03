Menu
Patsy Lee at the original Patsy Lee Place
East Shores homage to Gladstone icon

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM
Work has been completed on Patsy Lee Place, a fishing platform at the new East Shores development named after a much-loved Gladstone icon.

Gladstone Ports Corporation named a fishing platform at the entrance of Auckland Inlet after Patsy in 1998, which has now been revamped as part of the East Shores expansion.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the spot paid homage to the well-known, local personality.

“Patsy Lee was a well-respected, local fisherwoman who was part of the fabric of Gladstone,” he said.

“She was often seen casting a line, setting up a crab pot or sitting at a wharf, talking about fishing conditions.

East Shores 1B is scheduled to open later this year when construction is complete and social distancing restrictions ease.

“People will be able to cast a line in Patsy’s honour or take some time out to relax and enjoy the Gladstone harbour views at the platform,” Mr Walker said.

