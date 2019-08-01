Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAGE TWO: Luis Arroyo of StartUp Gladstone at Ambrose State School in February.
STAGE TWO: Luis Arroyo of StartUp Gladstone at Ambrose State School in February. Matt Harris
News

EarlyPrenuer program reaches new heights

Jessica Perkins
by
1st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAGE two of the EarlyPrenuer program, this time with a digital focus, will kick-off in the next few weeks at Ambrose State School.

Stage one of the program was first delivered at Ambrose State School last year and has now extended its delivery to Gladstone West State School, Gladstone Central State School and Bororen State School.

Startup Gladstone ecosystem builder Luis Arroyo said stage two of the program aimed to complement stage one, which focused on business foundations, by creating an interactive opportunity between students and emerging technologies.

Stage one is targeted at students in Year 5-6 and stage two will target students in Year 3-4.

"Once stage two is standardised this will be part of the digitalisation stage three, which aims to create an online platform for a wider access by schools across the Gladstone district,” Mr Arroyo said.

"We are preparing ourselves to change from face-to-face delivery to fully digitalise the delivery.”

Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis said they were finalising the program with hopes for it to start in the next few weeks.

"In semester two, Ambrose will once again commence its EP program with a digital focus and will again work with Startup Gladstone around a program involving 3D printing, augmented reality and virtual reality,” Mr Collis said.

"A focus is for students to create a product to be sold at the school's bi-annual auction coming up at the end of the term.”

The EarlyPrenuer program has the support and sponsorship of or ANZ and ConocoPhillips.

ambrose state school earlyprenuer earlyprenuer program startup gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Young man fighting for life after crash

    premium_icon Young man fighting for life after crash

    News Mum knew something was wrong, even before police knocked on her door

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    Food & Entertainment Gladstone, who has the best cake of them all?

    HOW THEY DID IT: Business collects 200 PJs for foster kids

    premium_icon HOW THEY DID IT: Business collects 200 PJs for foster kids

    News A Gladstone business has made a difference to foster children.

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    premium_icon Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    News Find out which road may be getting a final upgrade.