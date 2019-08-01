EarlyPrenuer program reaches new heights

STAGE TWO: Luis Arroyo of StartUp Gladstone at Ambrose State School in February.

STAGE TWO: Luis Arroyo of StartUp Gladstone at Ambrose State School in February. Matt Harris

STAGE two of the EarlyPrenuer program, this time with a digital focus, will kick-off in the next few weeks at Ambrose State School.

Stage one of the program was first delivered at Ambrose State School last year and has now extended its delivery to Gladstone West State School, Gladstone Central State School and Bororen State School.

Startup Gladstone ecosystem builder Luis Arroyo said stage two of the program aimed to complement stage one, which focused on business foundations, by creating an interactive opportunity between students and emerging technologies.

Stage one is targeted at students in Year 5-6 and stage two will target students in Year 3-4.

"Once stage two is standardised this will be part of the digitalisation stage three, which aims to create an online platform for a wider access by schools across the Gladstone district,” Mr Arroyo said.

"We are preparing ourselves to change from face-to-face delivery to fully digitalise the delivery.”

Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis said they were finalising the program with hopes for it to start in the next few weeks.

"In semester two, Ambrose will once again commence its EP program with a digital focus and will again work with Startup Gladstone around a program involving 3D printing, augmented reality and virtual reality,” Mr Collis said.

"A focus is for students to create a product to be sold at the school's bi-annual auction coming up at the end of the term.”

The EarlyPrenuer program has the support and sponsorship of or ANZ and ConocoPhillips.