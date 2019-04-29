EARLY VOTING: Crunch time in Flynn battle

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with staff and workers from company AusProof during a visit to Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail, on 26 April 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with staff and workers from company AusProof during a visit to Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail, on 26 April 2019 Matt Taylor GLA260419MORR

POLITICAL leaders have come to Gladstone bearing promises and funding in recent months in a bid to claim the marginal seat of Flynn.

But from today it's time for the voters to reveal who has captured their attention and their vote.

Pre-polling for the Federal Election opens today and it's expected to be a tight race between incumbent LNP MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate Zac Beers.

But what could also unfold is an increase in the number of voters veering away from the major parties.

Flynn voters have eight candidates to choose from, including One Nation's Sharon Lohse, The Greens' Jaiben Baker, Conservative National Party's Marcus Hiesler or United Australia Party's Nathan Harris and independents Duncan Scott and Murray Peterson.

Several promises have been made for the Gladstone region.

Labor has pledged to: Allocate $15 million towards buying the Gladstone Mater which, if purchased, would be managed by Queensland Health, $100 million towards Port Access Road Stage 2, $3 million for a hydrogen innovation hub and a radiation therapy centre for cancer patients.

The LNP has matched the promise for Gladstone Port Access Road Stage 2, and would spend $5 million on creating a radiation therapy centre for cancer patients.

In the 2016 federal election 4165 Flynn voters pre-polled and 12,541 completed a postal vote.

But just because voting has opened today it does not mean the promises and visits from politicians will slow down.

Labor's campaign spokesman Jim Chalmers told ABC his party would release its costings "in plenty of time for people to assess them".

Meanwhile on election day Gladstone voters will have no escape from flyers and how-to-vote cards, with a proposal for a flyer-free booth squashed.

Following the success of the flyer-free booth at Chanel College during the Gladstone Regional Council by-election, mayor Matt Burnett requested the same arrangement be done during the federal election.

However he said not all parties agreed.

Pre-polling

Voting at 132 Goondoon St Gladstone opens today at 8.30am.

Pre polling at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water, opens on May 6 and Boyne Tannum Community Centre on May 11.