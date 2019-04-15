WATCH: The ingredients for this swimmer's morning routine

AUSTRALIAN MADE: Jack Ireland powers through the water at the championship in Adelaide.

SWIMMING:Yet another Gladstone product has made it to the big stage.

The now Brisbane-based Jack Ireland has achieved his biggest feat thus far.

He's in the Australian Dolphins swim team that will compete in the Para World Championships in mid-September.

The former Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club athlete starred at the recent 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide and won bronze in the final of the 200m Freestyle in a time of 1:58.62min.

"The focus wasn't to make the team, but just to follow the process and to swim fast," Ireland said.

"If I did that, then anything is possible."

Ireland moved to Brisbane in late 2016 and has worked under coach David Heyden at the University of Queensland at St Lucia in the UQ Sport's High Performance Academy squad.

He said he has relished what Heyden has taught him.

"I've done a lot of work on my technique and skills and practice my skills a lot," Ireland said.

"I've been working on my back end speed, my pace and rate and I also just try and get that good connection with the water.

"Each time I race, I try to follow the race plan that Dave wants."

Ireland gave an insight what other facilities the university has.

"We have both long-course and short-course pools which is good to be able to practice different skills," he said.

"UQ Sport has an awesome gym right near the pool and my physio is also on campus so it's all pretty easy."

Ireland described his coach as 'statistically driven' where he collates sports science data and then analyses it.

The swimmer said he takes advantage of the gym and does Pilates sessions as well.

Ireland said his day begins well before sunrise and there are plenty of eggs in the household to go with his daily five meals.

"My average day starts at 4.15am and I have a light brekky and do all of my activation exercises and I'm at the pool by 5.20am," he said.

"I train for a couple of hours and home by 8.30am for a huge breakfast, usually five eggs, toast and veggies.

Lunch is pretty big too, lots of carbs and around 2.30pm, I start my activation-dry land and have to be back at the pool by about 3.30pm for another couple of hours.

"I'm usually home by 7pm and eat, shower and pretty much go straight to bed."

Ireland's next mission is the Para Grand Prix in June in Brisbane.