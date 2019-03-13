Menu
Mack training on the family farm as the cows look on.
Mack training on the family farm as the cows look on.
Athletics

Early morning starts and it's no worries for heptathlete

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Mar 2019 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM
ATHLETICS: Mack Geiger, 14, hopes to carry his recent form into the 2019 Australian Junior Combined Event Championships in Hobart from tomorrow through to Sunday.

The Trinity College student excelled in the McDonald's Combined Event Championships in Brisbane.

Mack claimed a bronze medal in the 800m race where he bettered his previous personal-best time by four seconds.

Mack with his bronze.
Mack with his bronze.

It's the perfect form for his adventure on the Apple Island in a sport that has seven disciplines which are high-jump, long-jump, javelin, shot-put 100m hurdles, 200m and 1500m races.

"I try to get to train for all of them each week and my coach Ralph Newton gives me a program so that it covers most of these over a week," Mack said.

"Here's a very good coach and he's based in Jimboomba."

The Gladstone-based coaches are Bryan Townshend and John Sherriff who help Mack out with his throwing

"Training is before and after school three to four days of the week," Mack said.

It also involves 5.30am starts where he trains on a lane on the family farm among the cows!

The youngster won a silver medal at the Queensland Athletics State Combined Championships back January.

He smashed his previous Heptathlon PB by 853 points and gained a new PB in all seven events.

This was the qualifier for the Championships in Hobart.

Apart from his coaches and family, Mack will also get solid support from school-mate Nic Barton who has had his own success.

Nic Barton with his bronze from U16 high-jump.
Nic Barton with his bronze from U16 high-jump.

Nick won a silver medal in the individual U16 high-jump at the Queensland Athletics State Championships also in Brisbane and will join Mack in Hobart.

"We're close friends and we push each other," Mack said.

After the trip down south, Mack will turn his focus to the Schools Athletic Champs at the end of the term.

"I'll focus more on middle-distance running and hurdles and will try maintain the same form where I'm at now," he said.

