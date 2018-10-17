Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known.
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known. Phillip McGrath (Facebook)
News

One in hospital after Tooloola home goes up in flames

Mark Zita
by
17th Oct 2018 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Toolooa early this morning.

At 1:05am, three fire crews attended a single story residential property in the vicinity of Angler Street near Trevally Street. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters found the property well alight.

Police and ambulance arrived a short time after.

The fire was contained at 1:25am, but was not fully extinguished until 2:30am.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The cause of the fire yet to be determined, and police have set up a crime scene.

No-one was home at the time, however the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More details to come.

Related Items

Show More
house fire queensland fire and emergency services toolooa
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'We did everything': Volunteer recalls search for Dianne

    premium_icon 'We did everything': Volunteer recalls search for Dianne

    News Round Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue member Josie Meng says the sinking of the fishing vessel Dianne seems like only yesterday.

    The council candidate backed by political heavyweights

    premium_icon The council candidate backed by political heavyweights

    News 'This group represents many years of experience and good advice.'

    MATERNITY CLOSURE: 400 sign petition about service

    premium_icon MATERNITY CLOSURE: 400 sign petition about service

    Politics Calls for review into decision to close service.

    The call by Salvos to those in financial hardship

    The call by Salvos to those in financial hardship

    News Salvation Army says prevention is key when it comes to debt.

    • 17th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners