Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters. David Nielsen
News

Early morning house fire in Carinya

Mark Zita
by
27th Dec 2018 8:11 AM

QUEENSLAND Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious house fire in Carinya.

At around 1am this morning, emergency crews were called to a property at Hoskyn Court, which was well alight.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze in 15 minutes.

Police said they have no suspects, and ask the public for information regarding the incident.

If you have information regarding the fire, call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or contact the Gladstone Police Station.

Gladstone Observer

