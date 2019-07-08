Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises.
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises. Matt Collins
Breaking

Early morning fire destroys Kingaroy home

Matt Collins
by
8th Jul 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the property.

A spokesman with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised at approximately 2.40am, three crews were called to a house fire on Sorensen St in Kingaroy.

Matt Collins

The house was well alight by the time crews arrived and they could see flames from the street.

The QFES spokesman advised the site was under control by 2.55am.

Crews stayed on scene until 4.40am.

Fire investigators will attend the location on Monday to assess the cause of the blaze.

QFES spokesman said there were reports that the fire started in the lounge room area.

The sole occupant in the house, who was outside when emergency services arrived, was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman advised they will be assessed for smoke inhalation.

editors picks fire crews house fire kingaroy fire qfes sorensen st
South Burnett

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in CQ

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in CQ

    Breaking The sole occupant was extricated and stabilised by paramedics.

    The way to get fit while drinking beer

    premium_icon The way to get fit while drinking beer

    Offbeat Gladstone bar teams up with studio for beer yoga

    The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    premium_icon The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    News Are you one of over 60,000 in Flynn eligible for tax relief?