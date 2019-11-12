Early learning staff get inspired

Childcare educators Jennifer Hamilton and Jordana Shields with facilitator Karen Szydlik at the Reggio Australia workshop 9 November 2019

CHILDCARE professionals from across the region had their roles reversed on Saturday.

They learned from experts in the industry and participated in workshops to help improve their knowledge and skills.

Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre director Marion Hayes said the event was a collaboration of Rio Tinto’s Here for Childcare program and Central Queensland University.

Ms Hayes said it was great to have the organisations sponsor the development of locals.

“It’s been an ongoing project we’ve been privileged to have in Gladstone,” Ms Hayes said.

“It’s a way of bringing national level speakers to the region for professional development.”

She said to participate in workshops of this calibre, childcare workers would usually have to travel to Brisbane.

She said the travel could become costly so it was great to have high level speakers like Karen Szydlik and Jenny Urbano from Reggio Emilia Australia Information Exchange come to Gladstone to share their insights.

The topics were based on learnings from an Italian system of childhood education from Reggio Emilia.

The system was described in the early 90s as one of the best in the world and has since become the foundation of many curriculums internationally.

Ms Hayes said the desire was to have a more professional workforce and build the capacity of the region’s childcare centres.