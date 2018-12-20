Early Christmas gift for Biloela's community groups
FIVE Banana Shire community groups and not-for-profit organisations have received early Christmas presents with funding from the first round of CS Energy's Community Investment Program.
A grant of $15,000 has been given to the Biloela Panthers Rugby League Club to build a shade shelter for spectators at their home grounds.
Club secretary Jacy Barron said there was often a drop in spectators for games played on a hot day.
"As any local knows, we can get hot weather in Biloela even during the football season and this grant will provide a cooler, all-weather space for people to watch the club's home games,” Ms Barron said.
Another recipient, the Callide Dawson Machinery Club will use their grant of $14,000 to buy new function and event equipment at the Queensland Heritage Park.
CS Energy head of corporate affairs Nev Conway said the sponsorships ranged from $1000 to $20,000 and supported projects, events or activities that benefited the local community.
The other three recipients are the 84th Annual Callide Valley Show 2019 ($3300), Biloela Christmas Festival 2018 ($2000) and Banana Shire Art Gallery's Brigalow Arts Festival 2019 ($2000).