Early Christmas gift for Biloela's community groups

WELCOME SUPPORT: The Biloela Panthers Club will use CS Energy's grant for new shade cloth. Pictured are Josh Stevens, president Pat Barron, vice president Karl Stevens and Graham Flenady. Contributed

FIVE Banana Shire community groups and not-for-profit organisations have received early Christmas presents with funding from the first round of CS Energy's Community Investment Program.

A grant of $15,000 has been given to the Biloela Panthers Rugby League Club to build a shade shelter for spectators at their home grounds.

Club secretary Jacy Barron said there was often a drop in spectators for games played on a hot day.

"As any local knows, we can get hot weather in Biloela even during the football season and this grant will provide a cooler, all-weather space for people to watch the club's home games,” Ms Barron said.

Another recipient, the Callide Dawson Machinery Club will use their grant of $14,000 to buy new function and event equipment at the Queensland Heritage Park.

CS Energy head of corporate affairs Nev Conway said the sponsorships ranged from $1000 to $20,000 and supported projects, events or activities that benefited the local community.

The other three recipients are the 84th Annual Callide Valley Show 2019 ($3300), Biloela Christmas Festival 2018 ($2000) and Banana Shire Art Gallery's Brigalow Arts Festival 2019 ($2000).