Early bragging rights to be had in derby

FAST PLAY: Clinton's Mitchell Innocend skips over the tackle of Central's Jayden Clark last season. Matt Taylor GLA010918SOCC

SOCCER: Central FC is heading into tomorrow afternoon's local derby against Clinton FC riding a wave of confidence after back-to-back victories to begin the CQ Premier League season.

Central won 3-2 against Southside in Round 1 and backed that up with a 1-0 over Bluebirds last weekend with both games played in Rockhampton.

But they'll have to wait another five weeks before playing at home with their first Sun Valley Oval fixture coming in Round 7 on April 27.

It's a different story for Clinton who lost their opening game of the season 2-1 away to Nerimbera.

Central coach Ronald Donald said he was expecting Clinton to come out firing at their home ground.

"I think it's going to be a tight tussle," Donald said.

"It should be really good. We've got a strong team coming with nearly everyone on board so we'll try and get one up on Clinton - they still have a good side."

The match will be played during the day due to field availability, as opposed to the usual kick-off time of 7pm, which Donald said could throw a spanner in the works.

"I think there's going to be a lot of people with heavy breathing because we're playing at 2pm (Division 2) and 4pm (Division 1) but we have a couple of young fellas who can handle it," Donald said.

With that in mind Donald said he expected the game to be decided in the middle of the park.

"It should come through the midfield from the boys - Dylan Clark, Dave Upton, Grant Stokes - the usual suspects," he said.

"Garth Lawrie will be working hard up front with Jordan Donald."

After finishing fourth and qualifying for the finals last season, Donald said his side was aiming for the same this year.

Central sit second on the CQPL ladder behind 2018 runners-up Capricorn Coast.