Early bird tickets on sale for huge industry event

EVENT: Dr Keith Suter will be the host and MC at the GEA Major Industry Conference this year.

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND's must attend industry conference returns this October with Early Bird tickets on sale now.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference, presented by Aestec Services, is designed to stimulate business opportunities; develop business relationships; and profit from doing business in resources and energy.

The 2019 conference will highlight over $5 billion of projects with over 2000 procurement opportunities for groups in the mining, construction, renewables and resource sector.

Confirmed projects presenting include, Australian Future Energy - Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project, Acciona Energy - 300MW Aldoga Solar Farm, Adani - Carmichael Mine and Rail Project, Laing O'Rourke - Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (Shoalwater Bay), Gladstone Regional Council - Various 2019/20/21 projects, Gladstone Ports Corporation - Various 2020 to 2025 projects, FKG/Downer - Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (Remediation Project), and Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) - Gladstone Barra Hatchery and various projects.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Policy Director, Economics and Infrastructure Andrew Barger will be the guest speaker at the event with internationally recognised global futurist, leading economic and social commentator, Dr Keith Suter as the host and MC.

Early bird tickets are $550 for non-members and $350 for GEA members, a $200 saving on regular prices. Early bird prices end on July 31.

The event is on Thursday October 10, 8.30am-5pm.

Visit gea.asn.au/events/

gea-major-industry-conference-october-10-2019 for tickets.