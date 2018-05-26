Early bird registrations open for 2018 Botanic to Bridge

FUN RUN: The sponsors of Gladstone Ports Corporation's 2018 Botanic to Bridge.

EAGER entrants are being encouraged to sign up for the annual Botanic to Bridge (B2B) FunD Run, with registrations now open.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation event is now in its ninth year, having invested more than $350,000 into the local community since its first race.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan described it as a fun, positive and family friendly event that caters for elite runners right through to social walkers.

"You can walk, run, hop or skip the 3km or 8km courses," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Every step you take will go towards local schools or the 2018 major community beneficiary, which we look forward to announcing in the coming weeks."

Mr O'Sullivan said the event would not be possible without its sponsors, in particular its platinum sponsor this year, Santos GLNG.

Registrations are now open for the August 19 event, with early birds able to take advantage of a 10% special by using the code B2BEarly. To register visit www.botanictobridge.com.au/register.

The company also thanked its sponsors: the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Smit Lamnalco, Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, Australia Pacific LNG, Workforce Road Services, Orica, Calliope Bendigo Bank, DeparturePoint, HIT Central Queensland, Seven Central Queensland, The Observer and Gladstone News.