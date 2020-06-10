Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tannum Seagulls’ Ty Fitzgerald is crunched in a tackle against Gladstone Valleys. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Tannum Seagulls’ Ty Fitzgerald is crunched in a tackle against Gladstone Valleys. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

Early August: Chances growing for league to start in Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
10th Jun 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: As other codes gear up for their seasons, the wait continues for the Rugby League Gladstone competition.

There will be another meeting between the clubs – Gladstone Wallabys, Tannum Seagulls, Gladstone Brothers, Gladstone Valleys and Calliope Roosters – and the RLG on July 10.

“Under the current restrictions, the clubs have said that they would not play but we are hopeful restriction would ease by then,” RLG president Richard Duff said.

The forced COVID-19 shutdown has delayed season starts for AFL Capricornia, Rugby Capricornia, Football Central Queensland Premier League and Gladstone Community Soccer as well as the Gladstone Hockey Association and Gladstone Netball Association competitions.

Those codes will start matches in the next few weeks.

There’s probably good reason that the RLG was taking its time to negotiate a starting date, or not.

That’s because of the massive volume of junior teams and grades in the RLG competition that would otherwise pack out the carparks at Briffney Rugby League Fields near Marley Brown Oval, the Tannum Seagulls fields and at Calliope.

“As you know, all the little kids want to play and we may have to have junior games on Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night,” Duff said.

RLG has junior teams from under-17s down to under-6s.

Duff said he was more hopeful now than what he was a few weeks ago.

“If restrictions ease and that clubs would agree, then we could be looking at early August for competition to start,” he said.

Given the current trend of no COVID-19 cases in Central Queensland and the continued flattening of the curve, there’s every reason for optimism.

“That’s what we think will happen … the lightening of restriction to continue,” Duff said.

RELATED STORY: It’s all over for women in rugby league competition

RELATED STORY: ‘Positive’ meeting was held

coronavirusgladstone cq nrl queensland rugby league news rugby league gladstone ltd
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

        premium_icon CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

        News QS World University Rankings elevate CQU into the top 600 universities worldwide for the first time.

        Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        premium_icon Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        News After four deaths in 48 hours, RACQ asks motorists to slow down.

        IN COURT: 5 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June...

        'Once in a lifetime': Clown classes coming up for Gladstone

        premium_icon 'Once in a lifetime': Clown classes coming up for Gladstone

        News A world renowned clown performer is stopping in Gladstone to host performance...