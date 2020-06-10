Early August: Chances growing for league to start in Gladstone

RUGBY LEAGUE: As other codes gear up for their seasons, the wait continues for the Rugby League Gladstone competition.

There will be another meeting between the clubs – Gladstone Wallabys, Tannum Seagulls, Gladstone Brothers, Gladstone Valleys and Calliope Roosters – and the RLG on July 10.

“Under the current restrictions, the clubs have said that they would not play but we are hopeful restriction would ease by then,” RLG president Richard Duff said.

The forced COVID-19 shutdown has delayed season starts for AFL Capricornia, Rugby Capricornia, Football Central Queensland Premier League and Gladstone Community Soccer as well as the Gladstone Hockey Association and Gladstone Netball Association competitions.

Those codes will start matches in the next few weeks.

There’s probably good reason that the RLG was taking its time to negotiate a starting date, or not.

That’s because of the massive volume of junior teams and grades in the RLG competition that would otherwise pack out the carparks at Briffney Rugby League Fields near Marley Brown Oval, the Tannum Seagulls fields and at Calliope.

“As you know, all the little kids want to play and we may have to have junior games on Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night,” Duff said.

RLG has junior teams from under-17s down to under-6s.

Duff said he was more hopeful now than what he was a few weeks ago.

“If restrictions ease and that clubs would agree, then we could be looking at early August for competition to start,” he said.

Given the current trend of no COVID-19 cases in Central Queensland and the continued flattening of the curve, there’s every reason for optimism.

“That’s what we think will happen … the lightening of restriction to continue,” Duff said.

