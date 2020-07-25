EARLY ACCESS: Register now to access rates relief

GLADSTONE Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the 60-day discount will be granted if payment on rates in full is received by October 19 2020.

GLADSTONE region ratepayers registered for council’s online services will be able to access and pay their 2020/21 rates prior to notices being issued.

Rates details will be available online from Monday, July 27 2020 to registered users, while rate notices will be printed and issued on August 18 2020.

Account holders already signed up for online services who are unable to remember their username can contact council on 4970 0700 for assistance.

Forgotten passwords can be reset on the login screen.

Ratepayers who do not have an online account can register via Council’s website.

Mayor Matt Burnett said upcoming rates notices will include annual rates, water,

sewer and waste availability charges and half yearly water consumption charge.

“Signing up as an online account holder offers ratepayers a chance to view their rate details early, allowing for budgeting if required, while also offering other options such as the ability to change your address and contact details if they have changed over the past 12 months,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council is also offering an extended ten per cent discount period of 60 days.

“This discount will be granted if payment in full is received by October 19 2020.

“Council resolved in its 2020/21 Budget to freeze rates for Rural, Residential, Commercial and Light Industrial land categories (Rating Categories 1-16), meaning that, provided all relevant assessment details remain unchanged, ratepayers will not pay more in general rates or service charges than they did last year.”

For further information please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/rates or call 4970 0700.