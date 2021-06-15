Menu
News

Earlier crash ‘unrelated’ to horse shooting

by Angie Raphael and Evin Priest
14th Jun 2021 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM

New South Wales police do not believe two accidents involving horses being ridden on the road in the past two months are connected, despite occurring in the same southwest Sydney suburb.

On Monday, a horse was shot dead on the road after it was struck by multiple vehicles at Bankstown.

Police said a 35-year-old man was injured after the horse he was riding collided with a car on Stacey Street in Bankstown about 2.40pm.

“(The rider) was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition,” police said in a statement.

It is believed the horse ran off after the first collision, police told NCA NewsWire.

A short time later, police were called to Canterbury Road – about 5km away – after reports that a horse had been hit by a truck.

The horse was critically injured by the second crash, with harrowing footage showing the animal laying in the middle of the road in a pool of blood.

A man can be heard on the phone to dispatchers, who ask: “Where’s (the horse) bleeding from?”
“Everywhere,” he responds.

After police arrived, the horse was humanely euthanised by officers, who shot the animal.

Monday’s incident came after drivers and pedestrians in Bankstown in April witnessed a man riding a horse through a set of traffic lights before it collided with a car.

The moment, on April 16, was captured by a stunned TikTok user, who said: “Lad this c**t is not riding a f***ing horse in the middle of f***ing Bankstown,” the man behind the camera can be heard saying.

However, NSW Police told NCA NewsWire they did not believe the two incidents were related.

“At this stage, there is no connection between both horse incidents but inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Investigations continue.

