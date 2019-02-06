Napa breaks silence over sex tape leaks

Dylan Napa fronts the media for the first time since the release of lewd videos in which he appears. Picture: Dylan Robinson

DYLAN Napa has spoken publicly for the first time since lewd tapes featuring the NRL star were leaked on social media.

Last month footage emerged showing Napa having sex with a woman before another video was made public showing him performing a sex act on himself while another man shadow boxed in the same room.

The videos were filmed several years ago when Napa was playing for the Roosters. He finished up with the club at the end of last season and has joined the Bulldogs for 2019.

Speaking on Wednesday, Napa said he had endured some "dark days" since the scandal broke.

"If it was you, how would you feel?" Napa said when asked how he was travelling. "I can't comment on the whole saga as it's still under investigation

"It wasn't the ideal start to 2019, or any year. I had some days that weren't so pleasant but I've had plenty of support from my family and my Bulldogs family.

"There were some tough days … some dark days."

Napa faced the cameras on Wednesday, something he doesn’t want to do again “unless it’s for a good thing”. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Napa said he wanted to "set good examples" when he signed with Canterbury but his arrival at Belmore has started in the worst possible fashion.

"It didn't exactly go to plan. It all got flipped on its head when this all happened," he said.

"It sucks and I wish it wasn't me - but it is. I've just got to move forward and do what I came to the Bulldogs for, that's play football.

"It's not the ideal situation but if it helps another of the boys, or any guy playing professional sport, to not make the same mistake then that's one positive."

The 26-year-old said he had "no idea" who was responsible for leaking the videos and couldn't say whether more videos would be released.

"Nothing surprises me now, man. Everything's out there so whatever, I don't know. You can't quote on me on that because I don't know but nothing would surprise me," he said.

Dylan Napa could be watching on from the sidelines to start the season.

Napa faces missing the start of the season, with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg rebuking him for bringing the game into disrepute.

The NRL integrity unit is finalising its report into the series of videos featuring the Queensland Origin prop, which contributed to the game's off-season from hell.

Greenberg would not speculate on a possible punishment and said he wanted the matter finalised as quickly as possible.

"I haven't read (the report) in its entirety but what I have read is damage to the game," he said.

"Where damage to the game comes, there will be consequences."

Napa will learn from his mistakes.

Any suspension would be a cruel blow for the Bulldogs as the videos were filmed several years ago while Napa was playing for the Roosters, and he was not involved in making them public.

But the videos form one of the most damaging sagas in a disastrous off-season labelled a "train wreck" by Greenberg.

Greenberg's disappointment was evident on Tuesday as Napa's former teammate Kane Evans, who is featured in one of the three videos, sprang to the forward's defence.

And the Parramatta prop said if he had his time over he would not have agreed to take part.

"A hundred per cent, definitely wouldn't have made it," Evans said. "If we knew it was going to get leaked, no one would make those videos.

"After these recent videos, I'll definitely be thinking differently.

"Just be more cautious, even when I'm in my own home, about what I say and do because we're all role models and people are looking up to us.

"I've got to be on my best behaviour."

Despite conceding the videos were a mistake, Evans said people were too quick to pass judgment on Napa.

"He's got a good heart, he's a good bloke," Evans said. "He's one of the funniest guys to have around, I love him.

"People are judging him but who are they? No one is perfect. People can't be throwing stones from a glass house."

With AAP