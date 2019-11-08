Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maroochydore surf lifesaver volunteer Robin Smith was the first responder when Bryce Johns had a cardiac arrest at Cotton Tree.
Maroochydore surf lifesaver volunteer Robin Smith was the first responder when Bryce Johns had a cardiac arrest at Cotton Tree.
Health

Dying dad ‘on his back, blue as anything’

Shayla Bulloch
8th Nov 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> 'I picked a perfect place to die': News Corp boss saved

A MAROOCHYDORE lifesaver turned to his junior trainees and said "something bad has happened" as a woman ran screaming down the beach towards them.

The woman had just witnessed a man collapse by the water and caught volunteer lifesaver Robin Smith on a roving patrol.

The 52-year-old was the same age as his patient and despite seven years saving lives, had never encountered a situation like this before.

Mr Smith said Bryce Johns was on his back, feet in the water and "as blue as anything" when he reached him at Cotton Tree.

His training kicked in and he dragged Mr Johns up the beach before "launching" into CPR.

"I must have done maybe four rounds of compressions … we found a pulse, but he kept crashing," Mr Smith said.

Maroochydore Surf Lifesaver volunteer Robin Smith was the first responder when Bryce Johns had a cardiac arrest at Cotton Tree.
Maroochydore Surf Lifesaver volunteer Robin Smith was the first responder when Bryce Johns had a cardiac arrest at Cotton Tree.

He pulled out the defibrillator and shocked Mr Johns at least four times.

Mr Johns started to respond.

"By the time he started to make more noise the paramedics arrived and they shocked him again," Mr Smith said.

"He was a very sick man when I last saw him."

On Thursday, Mr Johns was well enough to call his rescuer to thank him.

Bryce Johns thanked lifesavers, emergency crews and doctors for saving his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on October 27.
Bryce Johns thanked lifesavers, emergency crews and doctors for saving his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on October 27.

"We were lucky to be there on hand," Mr Smith said.

"Some days your planets just align.

"I'm not sure what the outcome would have been if we had been further away."

Mr Smith said the defibrillator was a key part in resuscitation, but it was "just a box" without the right training.

"It certainly makes the job easier, but you need to know how to use it all," he said.

Mr Smith praised the Maroochydore club for the programs and "well-oiled" support system it provided for its volunteers.

While Mr Johns classed him as a hero, he was humble and put it down to an "automatic instinct".

"That's why I'm a surf lifesaver," he said.

More Stories

bryce johns cpr defibrillator maroochydore surf club surf lifesavers surf lifesaving sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on several charges relating to an environmental incident that...

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m