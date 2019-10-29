Dwayne Johnson’s insane weekly meal

YOU might want to whack on a bib because Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's epic cheat meals are guaranteed to make you drool.

The actor weighs approximately 118kg and follows a strict diet for most of the week.

"Generally, I eat six or seven times a day," Johnson told Bodybuilding.com. "It's about getting enough protein to aid lean muscle growth, and everything is very precisely measured depending on what targets I'm looking to hit for that day. Lots of protein, good carbs and vegies. Nutrition is so important, it can't be stressed enough."

It takes a lot of food to feed those muscles.

But on Sunday nights, Johnson ditches his diet and devours an outrageous cheat meal that he often posts about on Instagram.

"For me the cheat meals are like church," he recently told talk show host Jimmy Fallon. "You work out hard and once a week you treat yourself."

Johnson waits until his wife and kids are asleep and then smashes his cheat meal while watching Netflix.

"At midnight, that's when I eat and I'm like a troll," he joked to Fallon.

Got your bib on? Good, because we're about to take a look at Johnson's most epic cheat meals.

PANCAKES AND ICE CREAM

"I bring new meaning to the word 'gluttony', one bite at a time," The Rock wrote about his most recent cheat meal. The actor smashed pancakes smothered with peanut butter and syrup with three tubs of ice cream.

New meaning to gluttony.

BEEFY BURGERS

"These look like little sliders but I assure you they're two beefy 8oz (225g) burgers with bacon, lettuce & tomato," The Rock wrote. "Fries on the other side of the plate with ketchup and ranch dressing." To wash it down, the actor also had two shots of tequila.

More than just a slider.

BAKED GOODS

"Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself and enjoy your cheat meals, my friends," Johnson wrote as he shared a photo of this collection of heavenly treats. It included brownies, blondies, peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and double chocolate cookies. Oh, and a slice of cheesecake.

Treat yourself.

A BIG PIECE OF MEAT

"It's not pretty, but it's heavenly," Johnson wrote about this meal. It consisted of a 930g bone in rib eye and a 450g loaded baked potato.

"For the record, 'Bone In Rib Eye' was my nickname in college on Saturday nights," the actor joked.

Had to be a big piece of meat in there somewhere.

SUSHI FOR DAYS

Johnson has personalised chopsticks (seriously), and they definitely would have got a good workout with this massive cheat meal. Imagine how much this would have cost at a sushi train!

Sushi for one!

SANDWICHES AND BROWNIES

"I make my cheat meals EPIC because, hell, we all work hard and only live once," Johnson wrote in the caption of this photo.

On this occasion the actor downed two turkey subs with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. For dessert he had fudge brownies with chocolate chips, peanut butter and fudge.

"By 2am I was drenched in sugar sweats trying to sleep," the actor wrote. Not surprising really.

The Rock's cheat meals are epic.

FRENCH TOAST WITH A TWIST

Who knows how he came up with it, but for this cheat meal Johnson ate eight slices of sourdough French toast topped with apple pie.

"It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, 'Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself"," he wrote.

The Rock’s Christmas gift.

THE CHEAT MEAL TO END ALL CHEAT MEALS

Johnson REALLY treated himself when he finished filming Hercules in 2013. He ate a staggering 12 pancakes, four pizzas and 21 brownies. Amazing.

You ate what?

Which of The Rock's cheat meals would you most like to eat? Let us know in the comments section below.