DV victim flees home after receiving threats

A heavily intoxicated domestic violence offender caused a woman to flee from her home after he started threatening her.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant had become angry and started threatening the victim early on January 8 in Biloela.

Mr Fox said the victim had fled the house to a neighbours address.

He said the defendant followed her and continued to make threats but was locked out of the address and left the area.

He said police found and arrested the defendant, who was heavily intoxicated.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client could recall little of the incident due to his level of intoxication.

Mr Gimbert said his client had been drinking bourbon with his family and could not remember what started the incident.

He said, although threats were made, there were no allegations of physical violence.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 15 months with a criminal conviction recorded.

