DV victim abused in front of family after drink request

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of contravene a domestic violence order. Picture: Rob Williams

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of contravene a domestic violence order. Picture: Rob Williams

A victim of domestic violence was verbally abused by her aggressor in front of family members while drinking at her mother's house.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of contravene a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said the defendant, the victim's mother, brother and another male person were drinking in the carport at an address in North Rockhampton about 8pm on January 21 when the defendant asked the victim for one of her drinks, to which she responded no.

Sergeant Campbell said the defendant then yelled at the victim, calling her a "f---head", "idiot" and "dumb c---".

She said an argument occurred between the defendant and the victim's brother.

She said the defendant told police he had an argument with the victim but denied using derogatory terms.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client accepted there was no excuse for his actions on that night.

Magistrate Cameron Press said, while there were worse examples of breaches of domestic violence orders, the "problem" was the defendant continued to breach the order.

"That order is in place for a reason, to protect the victim from you," Mr Press said.

"As long as you are breaching this order, from now on you are facing terms of imprisonment."

The defendant was sentenced to prison for six months with immediate parole.

A criminal conviction was recorded.