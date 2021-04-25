DV offender threatened to burn woman’s house down

A man who threatened to burn the aggrieved’s house down and told her someone was going to rape her daughter faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, 27, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A domestic violence order was made in the Gladstone Magistrates Court against the defendant on December 14, 2017.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said police from Calliope and Gladstone were tasked to attend an address on Tarrawonga Dr, Calliope in relation to a domestic violence incident on March 14 2021, around 7.30pm.

The incident involved both the defendant and the victim, whose six children were home at the time.

Police arrived, detained the defendant and spoke to both parties regarding the incident.

The victim stated she and the respondent were speaking earlier on the phone in relation to the her dropping off work clothes for the next day.

During the conversation, the victim indicated she wasn’t able drop his clothes off because they were in the wash.

The defendant then called her a ‘c---’ and a ‘dog’ over the phone and the victim could hear he was drunk due to his slurred speech.

The victim stated she was getting the children ready to get in the car to drop off the defendant’s clothing to him, when one of her children saw him at the front door.

The defendant tapped a beer bottle on the glass front window and requested to enter the house, which the victim declined due to his drunken behaviour.

The defendant yelled he was not drunk and threatened to go the next door neighbour’s and start a ‘scene’ in her name.

A short time later, the defendant yelled he was going to ‘burn the house down’ and someone was going to ‘bash’ and ‘rape’ the victim’s eldest child who was only 14 years old.

The defendant then punched the front door and attempted to remove the screen door with his hands to gain entry.

The victim called the police who interviewed the defendant, who stated he knew his behaviour was in breach of his order.

The defendant was arrested and transported to the Gladstone watch house.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced the defendant to 40 days community service and 12 months probation. Convictions were recorded.