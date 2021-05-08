DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

A Gladstone man who self-harmed with a knife in the kitchen of his victim, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A Gladstone man who self-harmed with a knife in the kitchen of his victim, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A domestic violence offender who self-harmed with a knife in the kitchen of his victim’s residence, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

On December 5, 2019, a protection order was made in the Gladstone Magistrates Court naming the defendant as the respondent and a relation as the aggrieved.

A court heard police were called to Kent St, West Gladstone, on October 17, 2020, about 8.15am, and took up with the aggrieved in relation to a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the aggrieved who stated the defendant had come home late and intoxicated after being out clubbing with his mates.

The aggrieved asked the defendant to turn his music down and the defendant became aggressive towards her before leaving the house.

The defendant returned about 5pm and was still intoxicated, and the aggrieved told police she thought he was under the influence of drugs.

The defendant took a shower and the aggrieved hid his keys as she did not want him driving while under the influence.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When the defendant got out of the shower the aggrieved told him he was not driving anywhere and the defendant became aggressive, punching the fridge in the kitchen.

The aggrieved heard the defendant grab a knife from the knife block and self-harmed, cutting one of his fingers.

The aggrieved entered the kitchen and saw the defendant’s hand was bleeding.

The defendant did not make any threats to harm himself or the aggrieved during the incident.

A witness to the incident woke up and told the defendant to pack his things and get out.

Police later located the defendant on Flinders St, West Gladstone, and transported him to Gladstone Hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

When sentencing the defendant, Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne questioned whether the defendant was going to mature.

The defendant was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment with an immediate parole release date.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– ‘Menace to police’: Man sentenced after drunken outburst

– ‘Learnt my lesson’: Drug-driver’s confession

– Mum in court for stealing baby supplies