DV offender pretended to be postman to attract attention

Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale said the defendant’s offending was on the lower end of the scale when it came to domestic violence.

A 20-YEAR-OLD Biloela man contravened his domestic violence order so his ex-partner could have somewhere to stay, a court heard.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 9.

On July 5 at Loganlea in southeast Queensland, the aggrieved was woken to the yell of a postman outside her door.

A court heard that when she opened the door, the defendant was on the footpath outside her home, however, he left before the police arrived after she called them.

On August 6, police attended a residential address in southeast Queensland and found the defendant and the aggrieved in the same residence.

The conditions of the Domestic Violence Order was breached as a result and the defendant was issued a notice to appear.

Police Prosecutor Darrell Dalton said the defendant did have a criminal history, however, nothing of a like nature.

The defendant was given the opportunity to air his grievances to Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and obliged.

“The first breach, I was not aware that she was at the address,” he said.

“The second breach was at my house and the police rocked up for another matter and she was there because she had nowhere to go.

“I left that night after the police arrived in order for her to have somewhere to stay.”

Magistrate Beckinsale said the offending was on the lower end of the scale when compared to other domestic violence offences that come before the court.

“These are the very most (sic) minor offences, the first time when she asked you to leave you have,” she said.

Magistrate Beckinsale fined the defendant $400, referred to SPER, with no convictions recorded.

