DV monster poured his own urine on victim before choking her

Terrence Tramacchi is led from the Gympie District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to choking in a domestic setting and assault occasioning bodily harm among other domestic violence offences.

A GYMPIE man will remain behind bars well into the new year after a three-day reign of violence and terror over his girlfriend, in which he choked her and poured his own urine over her.

Terrence Tramacchi, 28, had spent 207 days in pre-sentence custody before his appearance in the Gympie District Court this week, but Judge Gary Long said the need to denounce his offending meant he would return to jail.

The court heard Tramacchi had been with the 23-year-old victim for about 18 months and she had moved in to live with him for about a month prior to May 9, the first date the offences occurred.

The pair argued long into the night because Tramacchi was "concerned" the victim was cheating on him, before he smashed her mobile phone against a cabinet and punched her to the left side of the face near her ear, causing "swelling and pain".

He followed that by cutting up items of the victim's clothing with a pair of scissors while continuing with allegations of infidelity. He threw her clothes in bin and cut up her Commonwealth Bank card.

Tramacchi told her he was going to "damage" her, then urinated in a bottle and poured it on her, prompting the victim to flee to a payphone and call triple-0.

He followed and hung up the phone as she was talking, telling her to go back to his residence and grabbing her by the arm.

When police arrived, Tramacchi convinced the victim to go along with his story that they "just had an argument".

The next night Tramacchi pulled her by her hair, punched her in the mouth with his left hand and caused bleeding to her lip, and hit her in her genital area between the legs with a small trophy, causing a small cut.

He punched her again and pushed their bed up against a door, telling her she wouldn't be able to sneak out, the court heard.

About 3am the next morning Tramacchi woke the victim up and accused her of sneaking out, choking her multiple times.

She would later describe not being able to breathe, feeling dizzy and gasping for air and being concerned he was going to kill her, the court heard.

The victim managed to ward Tramacchi off and call police again, and he was arrested. She was taken to hospital with multiple facial injuries.

Tramacchi pleaded guilty to choking in a domestic setting along with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one each of wilful damage and common assault.

Judge Long sentenced him to two and a half years' jail for the choking, alongside four lesser concurrent sentences for the other charges.

He will be released on parole on March 11 next year after serving 10 months of the head sentence.