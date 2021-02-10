DV accused to wear GPS tracker while on bail

A man accused of domestic violence offending and previously banned from Gladstone, has been allowed to re-enter wearing a GPS tracker.

A Gladstone man previously banned from entering the Gladstone area while he awaits his court matters to be finalised, has been allowed entry again on the condition he wears a GPS tracker.

The 20-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faces a number of domestic violence charges including assaults occasioning bodily harm which are to be contested at upcoming hearings.

The man was originally granted bail in August 2020 with the condition he was not to enter Gladstone.

On Tuesday, Defence lawyer Mark Williams applied to have the bail varied to allow the man to enter back into Gladstone, presenting to Gladstone Magistrates Court two offers of employment the man had received.

Mr Williams said his client had been trying to find work in Bundaberg where he had been residing, however he was unable to find work there and expanded his search.

He told the court one offer included an apprenticeship which would set him up for a career.

“There will be a point where he’s off bail, he’ll be allowed to come back,” Mr Williams said

“Why not help him assimilate now?”

Mr Williams suggested a GPS tracker condition would offer more protection to the alleged victim than the town ban.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said due to the nature of the alleged offending and the strength of the evidence, the existing conditions were not too onerous.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said the condition was preventing the man from being gainfully employed, however noted employment could be found anywhere.

Mr Bucknall granted the bail variation with new conditions including not to go within 100m of the alleged victim or her address, not to drive except for work purposes with the requirement to carry a roster, and to wear a GPS tracker.

The man’s matters are next before the court on April 9.