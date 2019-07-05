Dust looks like settling on MX track after rain for weekend

Matt Kennedy (LEFT) and Ryan Scarborough will both compete in this weekends MPE Suspension CQ MX Round 5 at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

Matt Kennedy (LEFT) and Ryan Scarborough will both compete in this weekends MPE Suspension CQ MX Round 5 at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA030719CQMX

MOTORSPORT: Despite the wet weather, it's all systems go for tomorrow's start of the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Motorcross.

More than 170 riders from all parts of Central Queensland have nominated for the event and among those are Gladstone riders Matt Kennedy and Ryan Scarborough.

Kennedy will compete in the QMX Senior Open class while 15-year-old Scarborough will Junior Lites Two Stroke category.

"I have been racing my whole life and started in Darwin in 1995 before I moved here in 2005," Kennedy said.

"I love it and it's a really enjoyable family sport."

Kennedy had a three-year hiatus with the birth of his children and he said his expectations were not high.

"My goal is to stay on the bike and hopefully finish in the top three," Kennedy said.

He was a CQ champion in both the Senior 85 and Junior Lites in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

"I also raced in the Australian MX Titles as a junior back in 2006," Kennedy said.

So, does he get nervous before a big race?

"It's definitely more of an adrenalin rush and the nerves are not that bad because I know what to expect," Kennedy said.

That's pretty much what Scarborough experienced before a major race.

The youngster had finished in the top-10 in the Central Queensland and Queensland Titles during the season and was in the top five at the King of the Gold Fields event.

"I'm about eighth or ninth so far in this series and hopefully finish in the top 10," Scarborough said.

His father Terry is an accomplished rider and his tips are passed on regularly.

"Dad has given lots of pointers to help me and my dream is to become a professional," Scarborough said.

The other classes over the weekend are QMX1 Support - Clubman Open, 65cc 7-U9 Years, 65cc 10-U12 Years, Junior Lites, QMX2 Support- Clubman Lites, 50cc Demo, Junior Lites 2, Veterans Unlimited, Senior Women's Unlimited, 50cc Auto, Mini Lites 9-U12 years and Mini Lites 12-U16 Years.

TIMES

Sat: Practice from 8.30am; Racing from 10am

Sun: Racing from 9am