Duo's chainsaw could crown them champs at Mt Larcom Show

REV HEADS: The chainsaw duo have built the ultimate saw for the Mt Larcom show Will Hutchins

THIS husband and wife duo are no strangers to the sport of chainsawing - in fact they've built a saw that could crown them champs at the Mount Larcom Show next weekend.

Cue: the hot saw, a customised chainsaw with a modified engine from a dirt bike that makes for an impressive piece of equipment.

Will Hutchins spent six months searching for the right parts and building it in his spare time.

The chainsaw champion is a regular to the Mount Larcom Show, taking the 2016 Australian Open Unlimited Speed title.

But now he and his wife Donna are revving up for another win and they say their hot saw is just the answer.

"I've been chainsawing and chopping wood since I was young,” Mr Hutchins said.

"I grew up in the States and chopped a lot of firewood.

"It comes naturally but only for the past 10 years have I been competing in competitions.

"The Mount Larcom Show is one of my favouirtes and it's one that everyone really wants to win.

"The atmosphere there is phenomenal.”

Mr Hutchins said he and his wife regularly competed with each other.

"We both share a passion for outdoors,” he said.

"We shared a mutual love for horses when we met but we've slowly moved onto chainsaws which is probably less romantic.”

Mr Hutchins said he had given the hot saw a few test runs and was confident.