The chirpy duo from Gladstone writing new guides

Passionate birdwatchers Ted and Alex Wnorowski are writing two more books about Australian birds. Matt Taylor GLA021118BIRD

POLISH-BORN Ted and Alex Wnorowski have watched birds all their lives and still learn something about them everyday.

The birdwatching couple have put their lifelong passion into words publishing three guidebooks; Australian Good Birding Guide for NSW-Act, Tasmania and Victoria.

Moving to Gladstone two years ago, the retired duo is busy working on birdwatching guides four and five for Queensland.

"We have collated the information we need for the drafts and want to get the first book out after February next year," Alex said.

"The second should be after July and they will both be very comprehensive with GPS locations and websites for the reader."

The first book is based on birdwatching from south-east Queensland to Townsville and the second north Queensland to Cape York.

For Ted it isn't just about birdwatching but the travel required to get to some exquisite locations to view avian varieties.

"Our travelling around Europe, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia takes us to many different places and you have a look around while you are there," he said.

"There is always something happening when birdwatching and places to visit with different seasons to see.

"Our Australian birdwatching books required us to go from Tasmania to the tip of Cape York."