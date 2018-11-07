Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP TWEET: Passionate birdwatchers Ted and Alex Wnorowski are writing two more books about Australian birds.
TOP TWEET: Passionate birdwatchers Ted and Alex Wnorowski are writing two more books about Australian birds. Matt Taylor GLA021118BIRD
News

The chirpy duo from Gladstone writing new guides

Glen Porteous
by
8th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLISH-BORN Ted and Alex Wnorowski have watched birds all their lives and still learn something about them everyday.

The birdwatching couple have put their lifelong passion into words publishing three guidebooks; Australian Good Birding Guide for NSW-Act, Tasmania and Victoria.

Moving to Gladstone two years ago, the retired duo is busy working on birdwatching guides four and five for Queensland.

"We have collated the information we need for the drafts and want to get the first book out after February next year," Alex said.

"The second should be after July and they will both be very comprehensive with GPS locations and websites for the reader."

The first book is based on birdwatching from south-east Queensland to Townsville and the second north Queensland to Cape York.

For Ted it isn't just about birdwatching but the travel required to get to some exquisite locations to view avian varieties.

"Our travelling around Europe, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia takes us to many different places and you have a look around while you are there," he said.

"There is always something happening when birdwatching and places to visit with different seasons to see.

"Our Australian birdwatching books required us to go from Tasmania to the tip of Cape York."

Related Items

bird watching bird week travel
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene, and the road is currently blocked in both directions.

    • 8th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
    Gladstone Gig Guide

    Gladstone Gig Guide

    News Your gig and games guide

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    premium_icon Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    News Gridlock aren't stuck in traffic waiting for something to happen.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    How having a barbecue can help your health

    How having a barbecue can help your health

    News 'It's all about connecting': Mechanic's Movember drive.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners