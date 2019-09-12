Duo to premiere two music videos tomorrow night

Musical duo Kissing The Flint have released their debut EP Unconditionality.

THE premiere of Deepwater musical duo Kissing the Flint’s new music videos will be held tomorrow night at Crow Street Creative.

The duo completed the two music videos for their debut EP Unconditionally, were completed with the help of a grant from the Regional Arts Development Fund, filmographer Wezley Pitts and Photopia Studio’s William Dubois.

Also featured at this Friday’s event is Gladstone band The Bucket List.

The five-piece are regulars at venues and events across the Gladstone region and performed at Under the Trees in 2017.

They play a refreshing range of covers and incorporate classics from all eras in their set. The Photopia Art Gallery will also be open until late for visitors to experience a new exhibition by Kristel Kelly.

The regular food vans will be set up for the night, and residents can also enjoy free art workshops.

The event starts at 6pm at Crow St. Gold coin donation required for entry.