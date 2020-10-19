Dunga Derby rolls into Gladstone region for charity

Entrants in the 2020 Dunga Derby dressed up as part of the fun at the Benaraby Driver Education facility. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE ANNUAL fundraising pilgrimage of the Dunga Derby visited the Gladstone region at the weekend with their wacky clothes and crazy cars cutting a swath of fun from Calliope to Miriam Vale.

Event director Dave Darmody said 65 entrants and nine support vehicles formed the field in the event that has raised more than $1 million for charity since 2015.

Run by Rally for a Cause, the Hyne Timber Dunga Derby 2020 raises money for Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions and those in need of financial and/or practical assistance.

An entrant's vehicle in the 2020 Dunga Derby. Picture Rodney Stevens

Entrants are provided with a route chart for every leg of the four day event, with clues on how to get to their next destination.

After camping overnight at Raglan Station, then visiting the Calliope Historical Village for morning tea, entrants were given their route sheet which had them stop at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility, where the Central Coast Car Club catered for lunch.

“Calliope RFS first officer Jason organised a car wash which raised about $630 for charity then we made our way here to Benaraby,” Mr Darmody said.

“We always do our catering through community groups at every destination every day for breakfast, morning tea, lunch and dinner.”

Central Coast Car Club president Keith Honour said the club was approached by Dunga Derby organisers as they knew they had a dirt khanacross track that could be used as part of the route.

An entrant's vehicle in the 2020 Dunga Derby. Picture Rodney Stevens

Mr Honour said members manned up to six BBQs cooking 240 steak burgers and sausage sandwiches to cater for the ravenous bunch of entrants.

“When the Central Coast Car Club were approached we had a meeting and were happy to offer to cater for the event,” Mr Honour said.

“We are very pleased to be involved and excited about everything because it is all for a good cause fundraising for charity in the Wide Bay area.

“It is also of benefit to our club as a fundraiser and gathering all of our club members together to help provide the steak burgers, Coke, Solo, apples, oranges and water for a great cause.

“When the cars leave they go around the khanacross track, and we’ve got a couple of surprises for them out there, then onto their next destination on their route chart.”

Many of the motorsport enthusiasts made their way to the conference room, where a TV was locked on the Bathurst 1000 telecast, to eat their lunch.

Central Coast Car Club members cooking up a storm to produce 240 steak burgers for hungry 2020 Dunga Derby entrants at the Benaraby Driver Education facility. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Dunga Derby entrants must raise a minimum of $2000 or $2500 for a team of four and compete on a predetermined course in cars worth less than $2000 that are more than 10 years old.

Mr Darmody said anyone who wanted to enter in a newer vehicle paid a minimum of $300 extra for charity.

Due to COVID-19, Mr Darmody said this year’s sixth annual Dunga Derby was put back until October from its traditional date in August.

“At the start of last year’s event we had raised $1 million and at the start of this year’s event we had raised more than $260,000,” he said.

“Rally for a Cause is a Fraser Coast based charity and our constitution is based around helping vulnerable families.

“We are there for anyone in the Fraser Coast community for anything that has come up that has affected a families ability to operate normally, it could be older people as well.

Entrants vehicles in the 2020 Dunga Derby. Picture Rodney Stevens

“We’ve helped people always travelling to Brisbane and back with fuel vouchers, we’ve helped families pay their rates, and its horrible to say not every story has a happy ending but we’ve helped pay for funerals.

“Our aim is to help take a problem or problems away for vulnerable families.”

From Benaraby, on Saturday afternoon entrants were headed toward Miriam Vale, via an unknown route.

Major sponsor of the Dunga Derby is Hyne Timber, with Rally Partners Bursons Autoparts, Wide Bay Motor Group, Woolam Constructions, Hervey Bay RSL, The Springs Hervey Bay, The Beachhouse Hotel, Latitude 25, The Rainbow Beach Club and Express Print and Mail.

Entries open for the 2021 Dunga Derby in January.

For more information visit the Dunga Derby website or Facebook pages.

