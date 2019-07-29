Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors looks to pass during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors looks to pass during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Dumped! Four refs axed after Warriors shocker

by Fatima Kdouh
29th Jul 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

All four match officials from Saturday's controversial Parramatta-New Zealand match have been dropped after making a number of critical errors.

The NRL has determined head referee Chris Sutton, assistant referee Chris Butler and touch judges Clayton Sharpe and Adam Cassidy made errors that had an impact on the outcome of the match. As a result none of the infield referees will officiate in Round 20.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley describes two one-on-one strip calls that went against the Warriors as 'critical incidents' in the game that potentially disadvantaged the side.

The Warriors were twice penalised for steals that seemed to be one on one while a Parramatta steal which appeared to involve multiple players went unpunished.

"The strip rule ... if they can't adjudicate it on properly go back to normal just leave it alone," Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the match.

"If they can't get it right, which was pretty comprehensive today that they couldn't, just leave it as it was.

"If you can't rule on it and you can't make a decision on it, just piss it off, fair dinkum."

The game ended in more officiating controversy when a potential matchwinning try to Gerard Beale was disallowed in the closing stages following a forward pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

New Zealand were also on the end of a lopsided penalty count.

More Stories

Show More
nrl nrl referees nz warriors parramatta eels
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'I'm over': Motorist still drinking when pulled over

    premium_icon 'I'm over': Motorist still drinking when pulled over

    News A GLADSTONE man was still drinking a can of alcohol when police pulled him over for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Hwy, a court was told.

    CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Rescue group needs your help

    premium_icon CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Rescue group needs your help

    News Find out what roles need filling and whether you can help out

    High school virtuosos to perform on the big stage

    premium_icon High school virtuosos to perform on the big stage

    Music 'We are very proud of the work we do in Gladstone'

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    premium_icon IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    Life It was a busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region