Gladstone's brave dumped dog finally has his happy ending

Team RSPCA Gladstone foster carer Sue-Ellen Thompson with Simba and his new family.

FIVE months ago Simba, a charming crossbreed dog, brought tears to Sue-Ellen Thompson's eyes when they first met.

Last Sunday the Gladstone mum was again almost brought to tears by Simba, but this time it was for a better reason.

The troubled dog, that was found dumped on the side of the highway late last year, was adopted by a loving Bundaberg veterinary nurse and her family last Sunday.

It's been a tough journey for Simba and Mrs Thompson since he arrived at her home looking like "a bag of bones".

On Christmas Eve Team RSPCA Gladstone foster carer Mrs Thompson took him in, and his long journey to recovery began.

Simba had one of the worst cases of mange, a skin disease, seen by Gladstone vets and he was severely underweight.

"I cried my eyes out once he came home and it sunk in how bad he really was," Mrs Thompson said.

Now Simba is unrecognisable, as a big and playful pup.

Simba's recovery : Ten-month-old Simba has had a remarkable recovery since he was dumped on the highway at Miriam Vale late last year.

He's now a healthy dog, with his hair grown back and weight stacked back on.

"I was happy but sad at the same time," Mrs Thompson said about the adoption. "It's like saying goodbye to an old friend.

"(The family) came out to the adoption day and they brought their dog and him and Simba got along really well."

The Bundaberg family took Simba home the same day they met the friendly pooch.

Mrs Thompson was proud to see him go to a loving family, and said the watchful eye of a vet nurse at home was ideal for the dog who has experienced the worst.