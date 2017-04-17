'Dumb, useless politics': 31 reasons why Calliope, Valley should stay

View of Calliope looking west over the bowls club.

CALLIOPE residents have proven they won't be going down without a fight.

A surge of submissions were put to the Queensland Redistribution Commission, after it was announced that Calliope could be moving into the Callide electorate.

Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher is also backing Calliope, hopeful the town will remain in his jurisdiction.

Mr Butcher said there was still a chance it could stay in his electorate.

"It can be done by bringing the boundary from the highway in and around, past the Racecourse Rd in Calliope and then catch back up on the highway," he said.

"The numbers that were there are well and truly within the guidelines for what the Electoral Commission needs."

WHAT YOU SAID:

Cameron - Benaraby

The Gladstone electorate should contain the areas of Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Benaraby.

These areas are too close broken apart into different electorates.

People live in one area and work in another and the change means they can only have their say on things that affect where they live, and not where they work.

Don't remove Calliope from the Gladstone electorate!!

Jo - Calliope

The township of Calliope is basically a bedroom town for those who work in Gladstone.

As our representative in parliament is meant to represent us, and we are closely aligned with Gladstone for all our amenities the town of Calliope should be included in the Gladstone Electorate.

We are part of the Gladstone Reginal local council due to an unpopular boundary change forced upon us by the state government.

We have no ties with the Callide electoral area and are at the edge of what would be that boundary.

No representation of our people would be forthcoming.

John - Gladstone.

I would like to say that Calliope once again has been abused by the state, firstly loosing its own status as a council identity and now removing it from the Gladstone electorate.

Calliope is so close to Gladstone it is more like a suburb than a town of its own. Relocating Calliope into Callide would be a fatal mistake for the area as it will be on the fringe and forgotten.

I trust that you will have an understanding of the area and leave what's working alone and that Calliope can remain part of the Gladstone electorate.

If something isn't broken leave it alone.

Thank you for listening and await a favourable outcome.

Ricki - Tannum Sands

Calliope is 10 minutes from Gladstone.

Calliope shares the same economic prosperity/challenges as Gladstone.

We share the same postcode.

Kids at Calliope go to school in Gladstone or Tannum. People at Calliope work in Gladstone.

What nonsense.

Had the person who made this decision even visited our town?

Get rid of the crap!

Wendy - Tannum Sands

Why do you guys change boundaries when an election is forthcoming. It's so stupid that people in the same post code will have to vote in a different area.

For god sake wake up to yourselves.

Concentrate on important issues instead of who will vote for what party. Leave our boundaries as they are. I am in the 4680 area

Sandra - Calliope

The change of electoral boundaries for the Town and suburbs of Calliope - moving from Gladstone (15 minutes away) to Callide (centre 3 hours drive away in Monto) is a retrograde move.

Calliope is the growth area of Gladstone, the overspill for housing and industry.

Many Calliope residents have employment centred in Gladstone, and some Gladstone residents travel to Calliope for work.

Calliope has always been closely aligned with Gladstone for government and services.

Calliope residents rely on Gladstone for not only employment, but education (other than primary), most medical, optical, podiatry, physiology and dental services, hospital services, most banking, general and specialist shopping, transport and communications, most entertainment and many sports.

In return, Calliope township and suburbs provide recreation facilities for Gladstone residents - camping and fishing spots, rodeos and campdrafts, venues for other horse and cattle sports, regular market days. Calliope sports teams (football, soccer, cricket etc) are integrated with the Gladstone sports rosters.

Calliope residents eat at Gladstone restaurants, and Gladstone people eat at Calliope clubs and play at Calliope Bowls and Golf venues.

Calliope residents contribute taxes to help pay for some of these services in our local area.

Calliope is also part of the Gladstone Regional Council area at local government levels and share a postcode 4680 with Gladstone.

To travel to the Callide electoral centre of Monto means Calliope residents need to travel through Biloela, then from Biloela to Monto as the Monto-Gladstone road is not fully sealed and is not a safe option with steep climbs. Calliope is separated from Monto by a mountain range.

Taking into consideration the way in which these two communities are so closely linked, leaving Calliope in the Gladstone electorate would be the most sensible option.

An alternative southern boundary for Gladstone would follow the Boyne River along the southern bank of Awoonga dam and then west to meet up with Monto-Gladstone road, then north to the Dawson Highway / Calliope River. Calliope town and outlying suburbs and some rural areas would still be in Gladstone electorate but the townships of Ubobo and Builyan and Many Peaks would be in Callide as they are closer to Monto than Gladstone.

Toni - Calliope

Calliope being a suburb of Gladstone where people move between the town and city for daily living and work.

Calliope people would absolutely need to have a say in Gladstone politics as it is "our town".

We would have no say in decisions in the place we live.

Dorothy - Calliope

I am against our area of Calliope being merged in to Callide. Its a ridiculous sugestion we are 15 mins from gladstone. What benifits will we get from being merged with Callide absolutely nothing. Who's the member for Callide?

I wouldn't have a clue. No merger!

Joanna - Agnes Water

I don't want my Electoral Boundaries to change.

Reason is that it will effect the election outcome to either Labor or Liberal government and that's why you are doing this.

Plus the other reason l disagree is that l believe that you are going to change our council district for council rates and valuations and charge rate payers more you might not do that straight away, so people will not find out so they are fooled.

Plus you do what you do then some one else gets in power and you keep blaming past and present government for the bad out come we are all sick of this.

Plus your website about viewing proposed Boundaries ... What a joke for viewing the proposal so many pages blank plus website keeps crashing so you can't view the whole proposal.

Plus need to advertise more to the public about the changes proposal through council , media, news papers, mail , or public columns.

Thanks for the proposal but no thanks.

Erin - Calliope

I object to Calliope being moved to the Callide Electorate keep it in Gladstone where it belongs!

Jarrod - West Gladstone

I believe Calliope should remain in the Gladstone electorate.

It's only 15km from Gladstone and most of them consider themselves to be Gladstonites.

Most of them aren't farmers, which means they are likely to be represented by someone that doesn't hold their values.

Most of them are workers who work in Gladstone.

Todd - Calliope

Calliope is Gladstone I've spent my whole life growing up there

What is the point of changing it to Callide/Biloela/Monto?

Which are all an hour travel? Calliope is 15 minutes from Gladstone.

Who is even making this a thing?

Silly to say the least they obviously haven't even been to the area.

You go to primary school in Calliope then high school in Gladstone it is the same city seriously have a bit of common sense.

Even the post codes are the same come on guys 4680.

Desley - Calliope

I strongly disagree that Calliope be in the Callide electorate.

Gladstone and Calliope should be not separated as a large percentage of people live in Calliope and work in Gladstone so we need the voting rights to assist our grants for our community.

Jackie - Calliope

As a resident of Calliope and a long term Gladstone local we are very concerned to be having Calliope cut from the Gladstone electorate.

It would be a lot less efficient to have it added as part of the Callide electorate considering Calliope has always worked in with Gladstone and doesn't even seem like a separate town to the people that love here.

We are all worried the progress Calliope has made with be lost if the change of areas goes ahead as well as adding a 3rd electorate our council has to then consult with on local issues.

I think it would be in both areas best interest to leave Calliope as part of the Gladstone electorate.

Lee - Clinton

Please keep Calliope in the Gladstone electorate.

Moving Calliope to Callide electorate is absolutely crazy ...

It is literally a 10 minute drive .. 80-90 percent of people living in Calliope work in Gladstone/

I agree to move Boyne valley to Callide but not Calliope.

I am part of the Calliope rodeo committee and Gladstone is our wealthy cousin as most of Calliope people work in Gladstone shop in Gladstone and have kids going to school in Gladstone.

Calliope is just a nicer place to live if you like a small country town.

Emily - Byellee

I disagree completely with resigning Calliope from Callide electorate. Calliope has been apart of Gladstone for years now, chasing this is a completely idiotic idea. This will confuse the locals.

Caitlyn - Gladstone

The township of Calliope has been proposed to be removed from the Gladstone region.

Functionally, day to day, Calliope residents use Gladstone as a hub and are involved into the towns events.

To remove them would make them a long way from their proposed hub for repairs and school games.

Show holidays would become tricky as residents would still use Gladstone as a hub. Calliope is a suburb of Gladstone, removing it would be silly and upset life.

Calliope should remain in the Gladstone region

Lynda - Calliope

I would like to lodge an objection to the redistribution of the Gladstone Electorate boundaries to have Calliope included with Callide.

Calliope and the Boyne Valley have absolutely no connection to the Callide Electorate, we work, shop, educate, play sport and have our leisure activities in the Gladstone Electorate.

Calliope is more like a suburb of Gladstone than a neighbouring town, with many people living in Calliope but working in Gladstone.

My family live on the road to the Boyne Valley but both my husband and myself work in Gladstone, my children go to school in Gladstone, we play sport every day in Gladstone, all my extended family live in Calliope and they all work in Gladstone with their children also schooling and doing sport in Gladstone.

Calliope and surrounding areas have no link or interaction with the Callide area but we are very linked and dependant on Gladstone with our living, work and leisure activities all in the Gladstone Electorate.

To remove Calliope from the Gladstone Electorate and join it with Callide is something that should never occur and I feel would be very detrimental to our region.

Meagan - Calliope

I do NOT believe it to be in the best interest of Calliope to be designated to a different state electorate from Gladstone. Please keep us where we are.

Helen - Calliope

I am against the move . Calliope should be affiliated with Gladstone

Richard - Calliope

The rezoning would in effect make sevrral districts remote area by100 km distance from governing location and services but without rezoning are only 25 km from local authorities

Frank - Builyan Boyne Valley

I object to the Boyne Valley being redistributed into the Callide Electorate.

We share nothing of similarity.

We are not attached geographically, socially or economically.

We are part of the greater Gladstone region, separated from the Biloela area by a massive mountain range.

We share the same postcode as Gladstone.

Our problems are Gladstone problems, not Biloela problems.

Our places of business are in Gladstone.

Our doctors and dentists etc., are in Gladstone.

Our families are spread between the Boyne Valley and Gladstone.

We have nothing in common with the Callide electorate. Please reconsider if this redistribution is indeed on the proposed list.

Marie-Ann Martin - Clinton

Calliope and the Boyne Valley belong in the Gladstone electorate.

Tina - Calliope

I object to the electorate boundary changes which would exclude Calliope from Gladstone

Maria - Iveragh

Against splitting Calliope from Gladstone with the boundary changes. The majority of

residents work and shop in Gladstone.

Wendy - Calliope

I would like to formally object to making Calliope a part of Callide.

Seriously??

We are 15 minutes from Gladstone and all of our schooling, work, business, infrastructure, medical care and leisure is located there.

The closet Callide town of Biloela is more than an hour and 100 km away and 90% of us have no reason to ever go there.

I, personally was born and raised in Biloela but I never have a reason to go there more than once every couple of years.

Daniel - Calliope

This is a ludicrous decision to merge the township of Calliope with Callide.

How can it possibly make sense to merge Calliope with a town nearly 100 kilometres away.

As Calliope is pretty much a suburb of Gladstone.

No one I know travels West to support the local businesses over there, as it's only a 10-15 min drive to Gladstone.

How can people think the township of Calliope suffers the same issues as the Biloela,Monto and surrounds. Calliope has so much more in common with Gladstone.

This is a ridiculous decision that needs to be put to rest now.

I still disagree with the amalgamation of Calliope to Gladstone shires.

Calliope was thriving on it own, then the merge happened and everything went down hill except the cost of rates etc. this is just another ridiculous idea that will hurt the township of Calliope.

As stated this needs to be put to rest now.

Kirsten - Calliope

Do not remove Calliope from the Gladstone district into the Callide district. How can a town with the same postcode as Gladstone be put into a different district?

The Callide district will have no interest in representing Calliope.

The town and the residents will be forgotten about.

We have funding in the pipeline for a high school that won't come our way if we are moved into the Callide district.

Calliope needs a high school.

To many kids are traveling on unsafe, over loaded buses, standing in isles on a major highway doing 100km/ hour.

Leave Calliope in the Gladstone district, the district it neighbours.

Don't put it in a district over an hour away.

That is absolutely ridiculous!

Karen - Calliope

I would like to complain about Calliope now being taken out of the Gladstone Electorate.

It is very inconsiderate as Calliope is only a 20 minute or 11km drive away from Gladstone.

The member for Gladstone was finally getting things for Calliope, now we will lose our new High School because Callide will not even consider as we are too close to Gladstone.

I was going to vote for Labour this next election as we had (Gladstone) a brilliant member now I have no idea who to vote for and they will not care.

Good job in putting us last.

Alistair - Calliope

I wish to strongly oppose the proposed boundary change to the Gladstone Electorate by putting what appears to be the south western section from the Bruce Highway and the Calliope River into the Callide Electorate.

As well as other smaller communities this would put the town of Calliope, which is 15km from the city of Gladstone, and virtually a suburb of Gladstone into Callide which is totally ridiculous as the majority of services including education, health, hospitals and other government services of these towns are currently combined and to fragment these would be stupidity.

I suggest that representatives of this Electoral Commission get in a vehicle, or maybe a helicopter, and study the current boundary between Callide and Gladstone.

This is a mountain range which naturally clearly defines the separation of these areas. There are only two access roads between the Electorates.

The section dissected from the current Gladstone Electorate would become a forgotten area, as it would only provide a small portion of the voting for Callide.

Maybe this is what the current Government wants as it is generally a rural area.

Once again I ask that the Commission re investigate this proposal to alter the Gladstone Electorate, and let the current boundary situation remain.

Ray - Tannum Sands

Leave this alone, Calliope is a Suburb of GLADSTONE.

The distance is around 16 km from Gladstone and the residences of Calliope work in Gladstone and live in Calliope.

It is the other way if the boundary is changed it will be on the very outer edge of the Callide boundary which will leave Calliope left out with no one to support it.

Callide is to far away to support this Suburb of Gladstone.

WHY WOULD ANY ONE WANT ANOTHER BOUNDARY CHANGE?????

More dumb Politics and useless money spending which Queensland can not afford.

Go back to BASICS AND START WORRYING ABOUT THINGS THAT NEED FIXING!!

Starting with the absorbent over priced ELECTRICITY PRICING which is holding back industry and is breaking the STATE and stopping us from moving forward for the future of this STRUGGLING QUEENSLAND STATE.

The final determination of boundaries will be done on May 26.

There then will be a 21-day appeal period.