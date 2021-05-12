'The dumb reason our borders won’t open until 2022'

Buried in the budget was a line about borders not opening until mid-2022. Another line explained the stupid reason why, says Riah Matthews.

OPINION

For many people, one of the biggest kicks in the teeth from the federal budget was this line: "The rate of international arrivals will continue to be constrained by state and territory quarantine caps over 2021 and the first half of 2022".

This implies very heavily that international borders will be closed until at least mid-2022.

When you consider that almost 30 per cent of people (7.6 million) living in Australia were born overseas, this will mean further heartache for the millions of Aussies hoping to see family who live abroad in 2021.

The budget included another line that could derail the border opening even further. A line that's easy to say but not so easy to do, it seems.

"A population-wide vaccination program is likely to be in place by the end of 2021."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg appeared to swerve too much probing about this particular point, telling the ABC it's hard to make guesses about the future.

"To make them during the middle of a pandemic is even more so," said Mr Frydenberg.

The thing is, surely vaccinations is the one number we can make an educated guess on? It's a case of population size, number of vaccines needed and how many can be done per day. It's basic maths.

Take the UK, which with a population of 66 million has over twice as many people as Australia, they've already vaccinated 35 million people with at least one dose and 16 million with both doses. On April 15 they hit their target of vaccinating everyone in a high-risk group, which included those over 50 and people with health complications. A group that accounted for 99 per cent of COVID deaths so far.

By comparison, Australia has delivered only 2.6 million vaccines and Prime Minister Scott Morrison is remaining sticky on when the vaccination program will be completed, declining to set a new deadline now that the end of October clearly isn't happening.

We're currently vaccinating 400,000 people per week which, if we stay at this rate, means most young people won't be vaccinated until April 2022.

Olympian Cate Campbell getting vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but when will everyone else get their turn? Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The seeming lack of ambition from the Morrison government to get Australia vaccinated appears to be the very reason our borders will remain slammed shut well into 2022.

As a dual British-Australian citizen with many friends who are dual citizens and permanent residents, I can tell you there is a real feeling among the immigrant and expat community that our only option is to leave for good. Leave a country we love and call home because the prospect of not seeing our family for another year feels unthinkable.

And even if politicians and some Aussies don't care about the feelings of immigrants, they should care about the maths.

A study by Migration Council Australia (MCA) found that migration would be contributing $1625 billion (1.6 trillion) to Australia's GDP by 2050. Moreover, migration would have added 15.7 per cent to our workforce participation rate and 5.9 per cent in GDP per capita growth.

Empty airports means less growth for Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Lower immigration also causes critical problems for the agriculture sector which was previously supported by people on the 417 'backpacker' visa. Unsurprisingly, Aussies are reluctant to leave the cities for these low paid, bloody hard jobs. As the backpackers leave to go home, none are arriving back to replace them.

We're now in a situation where people (apart from Hollywood stars) can't migrate into Australia to work and immigrants are leaving to be with family. The economic impact of that long-term could be catastrophic.

Has the government accounted for mass emigration in the budget? Because that's what they could be dealing with if they don't set a deadline for the vaccination program and a date for the borders to open.

Riah Matthews is the commissioning editor for news.com.au.

